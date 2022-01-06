MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wowed her followers with her ballerina look for a photo shoot at the newly reopened Metropolitan Theater in celebration of her 28th birthday Thursday.

"Inspired from one of the most regal forms of performance dance. The Metropolitan Theater was also home to ballet recitals by the Manila Moderne Ballet," Gray, a National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) ambassador, said in her post.

Gray said she wanted to pay tribute and highlight local artists in the Philippines on her birthday.

"So excited to create a VISION with an amazing group of creatives within the iconic Metropolitan Theatre ...As my second (going on third year) as NCAA Ambassador of Arts and Culture, I always get excited at the thought of presenting an aspect of Philippine culture and arts in a creative and modern way," she said.

"So for my birthday, we're putting on a show! Paying tribute to the Metropolitan Theatre in which so many Filipino artists and performers made a mark for Philippine performing arts."

Gray is the fourth Miss Universe from the Philippines after Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).