'It's not that easy': Kryz Uy gives update about second pregnancy

MANILA – Lifestyle blogger Kryz Uy gave an update about her second pregnancy journey albeit a bit late, saying she was not able to share anything about it recently because they still don’t have electricity due to the effects of typhoon Odette, and internet signal remains intermittent.

Nonetheless, the wife of "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Slater Young was able to compile clips she has filmed through her first trimester “when I was definitely not feeling my best.”

Uy, who is based in Cebu, said her morning sickness was at its peak when she was eight weeks pregnant and that she did not want to move or eat and she just felt tired all the time.

“I feel like I’ve forgotten how it is to actually be pregnant. I keep telling Slater that I want to be pregnant again but I forgot what happens when you’re actually pregnant. It’s not that easy,” she said.

Thankfully, her morning sickness went away gradually during her 14th or 15th week.

Nonetheless, she is looking forward to giving birth again, noting that “this baby is going to have the exact same birthday as Scottie because they have the exact same due date.”

“I really hope I’m not gonna be spending Scottie’s second birthday in the hospital away from him. That’s my only concern. But hey, joint birthday concerns? Maybe we can travel every year at this time. We’ll see,” she added.

Now on her 17th week of pregnancy, Uy said she and Young have yet to know the gender of their baby.

“We were supposed to have the gender reveal two days after the typhoon hit. Siyempre hindi natuloy 'yun so hanggang ngayon we still don’t know the gender of the baby. Hopefully we’ll know in two weeks or so.”

It was in November when Uy and Young first announced that they are expecting a second child amid the pandemic.

The couple tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu City in February 2020.