Sandra Lemonon shares message to younger self: 'Be kinder to yourself'

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon 2020 has finally learn to embrace her body.

The 26-year-old Fil-French beauty shared her realizations on life as she posted snaps of her in a pool wearing bikini.

"First week of 2021 and I am feeling more motivated than usual. Just had my first workout in months. Looking at this picture makes me happy to see how far I’ve come with being comfortable in my own skin. Younger Sandra hated her thick thighs, the round tip of her nose, the uneven bottom lip and her front profile -- I remember always slouching in (even when I was wearing baggy clothes) because I wasn’t comfortable with my breasts and felt the need to hide them or else I would give out the wrong impression (not that I had a big bust)," Lemonon wrote.

"It’s surreal to look back and see how concerned I was with my body and how badly I wanted to 'fit in the mold' of what I thought then was considered beautiful," she added.

In her post, Lemonon even shared her advice to her younger self.

"If I could give my younger self advice about our body, I would say... All the parts I once hated, now at almost 27, I’ve learned to embrace them as I know it is what makes me different and imperfectly human. I know I am not here to fit into any box but instead to break them by being my true self. Also... looks will fade eventually, so enjoy it while it lasts but don’t rely on it, as you are so much more than what people see on the outside," she said.

She added: "What I want you to remember is that you should take good care of your body by being kinder to yourself, don’t talk down, compare your self to others and be your own friend. Nurture your body with lots of self love because you won’t find it in anyone else. Try your best to not eat so much junk but instead fruits and veggies. Enjoy your acne-free face because when you get to my age your will get hormonal acne. Last thing regardless of what you try to do to push your chest in, your breasts will be there. So stop worrying what people think and start practicing good posture so you can avoid this horrible back pain (also boobs are a natural body part and it’s not your fault some people get offended by them)."



Lemonon made headlines last year for her cryptic posts, including one about real queens that "play fair" and "don't cheat." She made the said statements shortly after the 2020 Miss Universe Philippines pageant, where she finished as a semi-finalist.

The beauty queen hinted that she has experienced "things that weren't aligned with my beliefs and morals" during her latest pageant stint.

"All I will share is my truth from a perspective of a candidate of MUPH 2020 who has experienced all three orgs," she said in an Instagram Stories post.

Prior to joining last 2020 Miss Universe Philippines, Lemonon joined the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas and Miss World Philippines in 2016.

