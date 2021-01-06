Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo reflects on 2020

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo took to social media to share her excitement for a brighter and better new year.

In an Instagram post, Mateo looked back at all the things that the past year has taught her.

"2020 tested my character in different aspects of life, but the best thing that I learned is to be patient with myself, with my body, and with my dreams. Success doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of work, a bucket of tears and a pool of sweat," Mateo wrote.

"This 2021, I claim nothing but a positive mindset, a healthy body, and a humble heart to take on challenges and conquer adversities. Happy New Year! Reminding us all that the best is yet to come!"

Mateo, who hails from Iloilo, was named the winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held at the Baguio Country Club last October.

Mateo, 23, bested 45 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide.

As the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines titlist under the new pageant organization, Mateo received the just-unveiled “Filipina” crown.

Mateo will represent the country in the international Miss Universe pageant.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC