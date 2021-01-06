13 top food finds from Ultimate Taste Test 2020

The recent Ultimate Taste Test (UTT) Masters Edition 2020 at Gallery MiraNila by Blue Leaf. Spanky Enriquez

MANILA -- While most of our foodie plans are on hold, eating and gifting good food shouldn’t be.

The recent Ultimate Taste Test (UTT) Masters Edition 2020 held last month at the spacious Gallery MiraNila by Blue Leaf in Quezon City had chefs, restaurateurs, food writers, and bloggers taste and rate food products from home purveyors.

Now on its 12th year, UTT has seen innovative and successful brands emerge from its food/tasting fairs – from the likes of Pepita’s Kitchen by the Lechon Diva (rice-Stuffed lechon) and Carmen’s Best Ice Cream to Risa Chocolates and Bhest Lasagna, among others.

Top 13 for UTT Master’s Edition 2020

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

1. Gelato Manila

If you miss Bono, look no further than Gelato Manila. From the award-winning gelato chef of Bono, Zara Manikan, Gelato Manila wowed with two flavors. There was a head-scratching vegan Pili Nut Gelato which was creamy delicious and chocolatey — I wouldn’t have known it was vegan if they didn’t tell me -- and the Polvorones, which was polvoron in ice cream form. Vanilla, milky, creamy with that distinct nutty buttery polvoron taste—a must-try! (FB/IG @gelatomanila)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

2. Smoke Station PH

One of this author’s personal favorites, Smoke Station PH is home to Pinay pit masters! Touting everything from scratch and cooking low and slow, the Smoke Station PH served up a fall-off-the-bone delicious St. Louis Pork Ribs and a lip-smackingly juicy Smoked Black Angus Beef Belly. (FB/IG @smokestationph)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

3. Salmon HQ

Ordering fresh seafood to be enjoyed at home is a luxury and a gamble. Salmon HQ makes getting it fresh "a sure thing" with items like the Naked Salmon Cake and the Aburi Scallops, Salmon, Ebi, Sushi Bake. You get the freshest salmon in the former, and a cacophony of seafood flavors in the latter. Both so very fresh and tasty! (FB/IG @salmon.hq)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

4. Marikina Garlic Buns

This Marikina bakery takes the viral Korean cream cheese garlic bread and makes it their own with garlicky-sweetness in their two flavors – the original with garlic and chives, and the bacon and mushroom. (FB/IG @marikinagarlicbuns)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

5. Lola Conching’s Kitchen

I will admit to taking a bite onsite and then deciding that it would taste best at home when heated, and indeed it was. This was an Old-Fashioned Apple Pie that hit all the right spots in flavor — the filling was buttery with just the right sweetness to bring out the tartness of the apples. The apples were cooked but still had just the barest bit of bite to them and the pastry was just the right amount of thickness. Best eaten hot with a scoop of ice cream! (FB/IG @lolaconchingskitchen)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

6. Adie’s Delight

Adie’s Delight’s Triple Cheese Bibingka Galapong with Holland queso de bola may not be your traditional bibingka but a whiff of that banana leaf, and a bite of their cheesy, salty and sweet rice cake tastes like Christmas! (FB @adiesdelight)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

7. Valini Cuisine

Serving only one dish takes a lot of courage and Valini Cuisine’s Bagnet Macao didn’t disappoint my porky expectations. This four-hour prepped bagnet has all the requisites -- golden crispy skin and juicy flavorful meat. Valini Cuisine amps up the flavor in two ways — a beautiful rub of herbs and spices and a sweet-salty-umami bomb of a sauce that brings just the right amount of zing to a crispy bite. (FB/IG @Valini Cuisine)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

8. MailChip

Fruits, cookies and chocolate—what’s not to love? MailChip doesn’t scrimp on ingredients and each cookie is rich and decadent without being too sweet. While this author is partial to the 4C Chocolate Chip cookies (featuring dark chocolate paired maladon salt), for UTT 2020, baker Nines Licad showcased her sweet-tangy White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie and this author’s new favorite Mailchip cookie, the Orange Dark Chocolate Chip. (FB/IG @mailchip)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

9. Marlene Monfort Pastries

Chocolate cake with a coffee pastry cream filling is already a crowd-pleaser. Cover the cake in some old-fashioned-hand-stirred-over-the-stove-top cocoa frosting that was glossy and rich, and you’ve got a nostalgic delicious bite of cake! Chef Marlene also served up a delicate carrot cake with classic cream cheese frosting.(FB @marlenemonfortpastries)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

10. Kumakuma Curry

Everything from scratch was the promise and the taste more than delivered. If you love Japanese curry (and are open to more modern takes of it), you must taste their spicy signature beef curry plate that had two types of beef curry preparations — a dry beef curry and a saucy brisket. Taken with their fenugreek rice, this had me wanting to get seconds. While butter chicken is not Japanese, it tasted Japanese in this iteration even with its bright orange buttery sauce. (FB/IG @kumakuracurryph)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

11. By: Chef Kin

Creative desserts are always a draw in UTT. By: Chef Kin didn’t disappoint with a Limoncello Tiramisu that had creamy dreamy limoncello mascarpone cream, and bite-sized pieces of everyone’s favorite donut flavor in cookie form with the Butternut Crinkles. (FB @bychefkin)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

12. Taco Tuesday MNL

If you’ve never had a Birria taco, you’re missing half your life. This internet sensation is best eaten hot. These fried tacos were generously filled with melt in your mouth beef that you dip into the consommé (stock where the beef was cooked). Taco Tuesday MNL’s version is super savory and filling. Try it! (FB/IG @tacotuesdaymnl)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

13. CHOC

What do you get when you combine the fudgy chocolatey quality of a brownie, the crispy outsides of a crinkle, and salted caramel? This oh-so-easy to finish Brownie Crinkle Cookie Sandwich! (FB/IG @choc.ph)

Honorable mentions:

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

BTVT Boomers Tribe Variety Trading

If you’ve never had palapa, you should. This Mindanao condiment is sweet, savory and spicy and it goes well with pastil. Pastil is a rice and shredded meat dish that’s cooked in spices and in this case, palapa. It’s a tasty adventurous jar of Maranaon delight. (0928-9813529)

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Aurora’s Kitchen Makati

Home cooking and comfort food are the tools of trade of Aurora’s Kitchen Makati. The kare-kare from scratch earned top marks for its richness and vibrant orange color, while their ube halaya dessert tasted homemade and fresh. (FB @KusinaNiAurora)

