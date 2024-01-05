MANILA -- A Filipino puppetry adaptation of the well-loved classic "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupery will be staged in Manila later this month.

"Prinsipe Bahaghari" by Teatrong Mulat ng Pilipinas will run from January 19 to 21 and 26 to 28 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati.

The play celebrates Filipino culture, myths, and language, and features local materials, such as puppets made from rattan.

Handout

"The use of the Filipino language and stories are drawn from the experiences of our people to narrate the magic and challenges of growing up, of the many ways of taking care of this world, of faith in different forms of love within and beyond the reach of the physical senses," playwright Vladimeir Gonzales shared.

"Prinsipe Bahaghari" premiered in November 2023 at the Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio Teatro Papet Museo as a thesis project by director Aina Ramolete.

Tickets are available at Ticket2Me. The play will also be staged in Palawan on February 23 as part of the outreach program of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.