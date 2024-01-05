John Lloyd Cruz and Roberto Bellini. Instagram/@dumpsitegallery



MANILA -- John Lloyd Cruz just revisited one of the iconic spots featured in his hit 2007 movie "One More Chance."

The actor dropped by the Italian restaurant Bellini's in Cubao, Quezon City, as seen in his latest Instagram posts. However, he was not there for a showbiz project -- but to celebrate the birthday of its owner, Roberto Bellini.

"Happy birthday, Roberto!" he said in his official Instagram page, which showed a video from the festivities.

Cruz shared more photos from his visit to Bellini's in his other Instagram account, @dumpsitegallery. The actor thanked the Italian restaurateur for encouraging him to keep working as he struggled with lack of motivation and self-confidence.

"Di ako huminto sa pagdalaw sa lugar kung saan pinanganak si Popoy," he said, referring to his character in "One More Chance."

"Nung mga panahong walang-wala at sadsad sa kumpyansa at tiwala sa sarili at sa kapwa, at isasantabi ko ang kadalian ng napakamapagpalayang papel ng lenggwahe sa loob man ng isang masinsinang usapan sa pagitan ng hindi magkaintindihan gamit ang salita, siya lang marahil ang napili kong pakinggan at tunay na nagpaunawa ng halaga ng mayroon kang ginagawa," he continued.

Cruz went on to quote Bellini: "'You have to work, John Lloyd.' Salamat, kaibigan. Salamat, Roberto. Maligayang kaarawan sa 'yo. Nasa puso kita at isipan."

In "One More Chance," Bellini's is where Popoy (Cruz) emotionally confronts Basha (Bea Alonzo) over her officemate, Mark (Derek Ramsay), whom he mistakes as her new boyfriend only weeks after their breakup.

See the 3:30 mark in the video below for the scene:

Bellini's enjoyed an influx of guests after its exposure in the Star Cinema film. Part of its homage to "One More Chance" are chairs with the names of the stars, including Cruz's.