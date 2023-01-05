MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andrei King owns the verified Instagram account with the most played reel, or short-form video, in the country.

According to a statement released by Instagram and Facebook owner Meta on Thursday, King's "Instagram vs. Reality" reel on Instagram had the most number of plays from the first to the third quarter of 2022.

At second place is Maricar Reyes, who posted a reel of her transformation using the Cruella filter, followed by Philippine-based Korean dancer Dasuri Choi who went viral for her quick glam change.

Completing the Top 5 are fashion blogger Kryz Uy, who shared a wholesome moment with her husband Slater Young, and the lifestyle website When in Manila with its sushi pun reel.

"Since we launched reels on Instagram in 2021, we have seen just how much reels content reflect authentic Pinoy culture as a whole -- from our soft spot for animals, to our penchant for finding humor in everyday life, how we value family, and how we express our shared love for food," said John Rubio, Philippine country director at Meta.

"We look forward to seeing Filipino creators expand their repertoire, grow their following, and explore fun new ways to engage people through short-form content in 2023."

Check out other findings by Meta below:

* Top 5 most engaged Facebook reels topics from Filipino creators: animals and pets, comedy/skit, sports, fashion, family and parenting

* Top 5 most engaged Instagram reels topics from Filipino creators: animals and pets, fashion, food and cooking, family and parenting, travel

* Notable reels-related accomplishment for 2022: Jeeca Uy's The Foodie Takes Flight gaining more than 117,000 new Instagram followers in less than a year