LOOK: Melai Cantiveros shares beauty of South Cotabato



MANILA -- For this year, comedienne and television host Melai Cantiveros hopes to travel more with her family and do more activities with her children.

And she is off to a good start with their family trip to South Cotabato.

On Instagram, Cantiveros uploaded photos of their trip to SG Farm in South Cotabato.

"SG Farm ang Tagaytay o Baguio ng South Cotabato," Cantiveros wrote in one of her posts.

In a recent episode of "Magandang Buhay," Cantiveros, who is from General Santos City, said she also hopes to take her family to Korea, Hong Kong and the US.

Cantiveros along with Regine Velasquez and Jolina Magdangal are the hosts of "Magandang Buhay."

