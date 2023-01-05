MANILA – Kelsey Merritt may be spending a lot of time traveling the world as a model but she surely loves coming home to the Philippines.

Merritt said this herself on social media as she shared a couple of pictures from her recent Siargao trip where she welcomed the New Year.

“Philippines Kelsey is still #1,” she captioned one of her posts. “So happy to be here, Siargao will always be one of my fave islands back home.”

A testament that she really had a good time in the island are the pictures of her surfing.

The Filipino-American model even created a travel guide to Siargao on her page for everyone asking her for recommendations about the island.

Merritt is the first Filipina to take the runway in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Prior to the holidays, the last time she was in the Philippines was last June, during which she sat as a judge on the “It’s Showtime!” segment “Sexy Babe.”

After her short stint in the ABS-CBN noontime show, she went for a vacation with her family in Palawan.

