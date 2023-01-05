Miss Universe contestants Celeste Cortesi of the Philippines (left) and Virginia Stablum of Italy. Photos from @celeste_cortesi and @virginia.stablum on Instagram

Celeste Cortesi is sharing a room with a fellow Italian in this year's Miss Universe competition.

Virginia Stablum is Italy's representative in the upcoming pageant. She is of Italian, German, and African descent.

Cortesi, who is the latest beauty queen to wear the Philippine sash, has a Filipina mother and an Italian father.

On Wednesday, Stablum shared a clip of her with her "roomie" as they start their first day together.

"I'm here with my roomie and I'm sure you already know her," she said on Instagram Stories. "We're ready to start Day 1."

Cortesi, for her part, smiled and blew kisses at the camera.

Video from @virginia.stablum on Instagram Stories

The 71st Miss Universe will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14 (January 15 in the Philippines).

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

