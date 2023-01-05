British Columbia's first baby of 2023 born to Filipino parents

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Gabriella Louise V. Camayang was born at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in British Columbia just two minutes after the Canadian province ushered in 2023.

Her parents, Arben Camayang and Thea Villanueva, were not expecting her to arrive until the 21st of January. But when they went to the clinic for a regular checkup, the new parents were advised to go to the hospital immediately.

"It came as a surprise for everyone in the family kasi unang-una, she's supposed to come out ng 21st of January but then she was induced for labor because of high-blood pressure," Arben explained.

(It came as a surprise for everyone in the family because, first of all, she’s supposed to come out on the 21st of January but then she was induced for labor because of high-blood pressure.)

Arben and Thea said they were not aware that there was a huge interest in where BC's New Year baby would be born. Thea added that they received a quilted baby blanket and a diaper bag with newborn baby essentials from the hospital staff.

"Everyone's like, 'oh, two minutes lang siya after New Year.' And I was like, ok, as long as she's healthy, we don’t really care, ganyan. But then they were like, 'I think she's the first sa Abbotsford'," she said.

(Everyone's like, 'oh, she was only born two minutes after New Year.' And I was like, ok as long as she’s healthy, we don’t really care. But then they were like, I think she’s the first (to be born) in Abbotsford.)

Arben also shared, "paglabas pa lang niya, parang lahat na ng nurses and doctors, parang sumisilip na sa room kasi nagse-celebrate."

(Right after she was born, it seemed like all the nurses and doctors were peeking into the room because they were celebrating.)

Thea's parents, Leo and Tess Villanueva, also stayed at the hospital when they learned that she may be delivering her baby on New Year's Day.

Leo said their family really feels blessed with their unexpected gift for 2023. He added that they were really surprised to see everyone at the hospital waiting for Gabriella's birth.

"Hindi din namin ini-expect na ganito na parang contest pala dito sa British Columbia yung New Year’s baby so wala kaming ini-expect at all basta ang gusto lang namin is lumabas si Gab na healthy at saka safe yung mama niiya," the grandfather said.

(We also were not expecting that it would be like a contest here in British Columbia, the New Year’s baby… so we didn’t really have any expectations except that we just wanted Gab to be born healthy and for her mama to be safe.)

As a new grandmother, Tess wishes nothing but the best for the baby.

"We want her to be parang just the way she came na talagang to be excellent and extraordinary in her special way and we are here to support, to give her that environment, to achieve yung whatever dreams that she may have," Tess said.

(We want her to be just the way she came [into this world].)

Gabriella weighed 5 lbs. 10 oz. when she was born. Her birth was announced on social media by Fraser Health and the BC government.