Brothers-in-law Nico Bolzico and Erwan Heussaff hilariously pretended to be friends with Chris Hemsworth as they recreated the Hollywood actor's viral "snow bath" photo on social media.

Bolzico shared a photo of him and Heussaff braving the freezing temperature to mimic Hemsworth's shot.

"Fun fact, Erwan and I have this chat group with @chrishemsworth," he said in jest.

The Argentine businessman jokingly added: "Here's a funny intimate super close friends moment, when we actually replicated a picture that was sent to the chat group."

Heussaff, for his part, said in the comments section: "Chris is a riot."

To which Bolzico replied: "Lol, right? #friendship."

Bolzico and Heussaff have respectively made their own mark as content creators after being brought into the limelight because of their partners.

The former is the husband of actress-model Solenn Heussaff, Erwan's sister. The latter, on the other hand, is married to Kapamilya star Anne Curtis.

