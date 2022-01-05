Beatrice Gomez continues to help survivors of typhoon Odette in her hometown of Cebu.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 titleholder recently visited far-flung areas and helped distribute relief goods, as seen in her Instagram post on Tuesday.

"We've finally reached the far-flung areas of Compostela, Cebu that have been badly affected by Typhoon Odette, especially the ones that did not receive any assistance due to the difficulty of accessing their areas," said Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

"I managed to celebrate my late Lola Yaga's birth anniversary yesterday by packing and distributing 300 packs of relief goods with the help of Sir Jessie, Mama Ping, [and] Ate Louise together, with our little furry assistants Chabbie and Choco," she added, as she thanked the donors of their relief operation.

Gomez spent New Year's Eve helping fire survivors in Cebu. One of her partner organizations, Simply Share Foundation, earlier said there have been over 23 fires in Cebu City in 15 days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) last December.

Prior to this, the beauty queen helped feed stranded passengers and truck and cargo drivers in Cebu City ports.

