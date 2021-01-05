WATCH: Julia Barretto shares her ab workout

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Julia Barretto finally granted her fans' request to share her ab workout through her latest vlog.

The actress showed different types of exercises, saying she does three sets "at least every day or three times a week."

"I do this kapag 'di ako nakaka-workout. As much as possible, three sets. Simple lang siya, mabilis lang siya. Hindi naman ako fitness guru but this is what works for me, it is what works for my core," she said.

"I'm going to do each exercise for 30 seconds each... I'm gonna be doing this for one set, but normally I do this three sets," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Barretto started by doing crunches, followed by lying toe touches, heel taps, up down planks, leg raises, side crunches, rotational crunches, and planks.

She pointed out how her ab workout can be tried by anyone, saying "all you need is a mat."

During the lockdown, Barretto has been giving her fans a glimpse of her life at home through her vlogs, from her makeup routine and the contents of her go-to bag, to a tour of her closet.

Related video: