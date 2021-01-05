Scarlet Snow Belo, parents adopt baby rhino in Kenya

MANILA -- Scarlet Snow Belo and her family have adopted a baby rhinoceros during their trip to Kenya.

On Scarlet Snow's Instagram account, which is handled by her parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, the five-year-old celebrity introduced her "younger brother" Plasty.

"He's a baby cousin of the 4-year-old rhino you see here," read the post, which showed Scarlet Snow posing with another rhino. "He needs our love and protection because poachers killed his parents to get their horns. So, Daddy and Mommy agreed that our family will adopt him."

"I get to name him and I'm thinking of calling him, 'Plasty the Belo Rhino.' The money will make sure he has veterinarians and rhino rangers from Lewa Wildlife who will make sure Plasty is safe and healthy."

Scarlet Snow's Instagram page, which boasts of 4.6 million followers, has been showing photos and videos of the young internet celebrity in Africa with her doctor parents.

Posts showed her identifying wildlife in the safari and napping "in the savannah like a cub," among others.

Belo, in her personal Instagram account, told Scarlet Snow to "bravely explore and enjoy life," promising her daughter that she will "always be right behind you to cheer you on and hug you when times get hard."

"You will always find a home in my heart," she said.

