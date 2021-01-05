‘Refuse to be put in a box’: Pink-haired Dimples Romana is a stunner

MANILA — Sharing daily tips about having a well-lived life starting on New Year’s Day, Dimples Romana appeared to walk the talk on Monday, as she spoke of refusing to be put in a box — by sporting pink hair.

“Felt cute might delete never,” Romana captioned her selfies showing her fresh hairstyle.

“Maybe this look for another project? #DimpsTips2021 for Day 3, refuse to be put in a box. Explore, discover and release your inner fierce boss lady.”

The adventurous styling didn’t last long, however, as Romana said she is due to film a “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode and a new teleserye. By Tuesday, she shared an updated snap with her usual dark hair color.

Aside from her “Dimps Tips” about exploring and being “fierce,” Romana has been sharing with her followers other advice that has personally helped her, like being “kinder to yourself” and “valuing people who always have your back.”

