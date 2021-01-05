Pinoys picked upscale hotels over budget stays for New Year's Eve: booking website

MANILA -- Most Filipinos who booked accommodations for New Year's Eve in 2020 opted for upscale hotels over their budget counterparts, aligning with the global trend observed by a booking website.

Agoda said 4- to 5-star hotels are the accommodation of choice to ring in 2021 both in the Philippines and across the globe.

Citing booking data, it said properties with 1 to 3.5 stars were pushed to second place as compared to New Year's Eve in 2019, followed by non-hotel accommodations at the third spot.

The only exceptions were Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States, which continued to favor budget stays over high-end hotels to mark the last day of 2020.

Meanwhile, Agoda noted that Filipino users also opted for "outdoorsy" spots as it mentioned its Top 10 domestic destinations for New Year's Eve last year.

At the top of the list is Manila, followed by Cebu, Tagaytay, Subic, Boracay, Baguio, Laguna, Angeles/Clark, Batangas, and Iloilo.

"While 2020 might have upended many travelers' plans, Agoda's data that 4- to 5-star hotels are most popular among New Year's Eve bookings this year shows us that there's great desire among travelers to pamper themselves and optimistically usher in the New Year in style," Errol Cooke, vice president of partner services at Agoda, said in a statement.

"We are heartened that travelers are not letting the pandemic dampen their travel spirits, and are also spending the New Year exploring domestic destinations less traveled, supporting local tourism communities in those areas," he added.

