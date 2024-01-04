Miss Global Philippines 2023 Pearl Hung. Facebook/Pearl Hung

Pearl Hung has arrived in Vietnam as the country's representative in the Miss Global pageant.

"It feels so good to be back, Vietnam!" the beauty queen said in a Facebook post, adding that she is looking forward to "wondrous and memorable experiences to create in this beautiful country."

Hung is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines with Shayne Tormes, who was crowned Miss Global in 2022.

After the preliminary events in Vietnam, this year's candidates will fly to Cambodia for the Miss Global coronation night on January 18.

Hung, who hails from Palawan, won the Miss Global Philippines 2023 crown last November. She first competed in the Miss World Philippines in 2018.

In a previous interview with local media, she revealed that she will wear a traditional Palawan peacock costume to honor her hometown's festival.