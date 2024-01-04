Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee

MANILA -- Michelle Dee is going back to her poetic roots.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 titleholder took to Instagram to share the first poem she wrote after quite a while, touching on the subject of love.

On her Instagram broadcast channel, "Hey, MMDVERSE," she wrote:

"Love, they say, is patient. But in truth, it's a sweet, slow poison. We wait, we hope, with hearts wide open, only to learn that time doesn't always bring closeness; sometimes, it only tells us how far apart we've really been all along. Yet, in this bittersweet dance, we find life's most honest truths, wrapped in the irony of our own hopeful hearts."

Dee went on to share that she used to write a lot of poems in high school and college.

"I'll try to make this a thing," she said.

The beauty queen also introduced her other Instagram account, called Eyes of Z, which she described as her "personal visual diary."

"[It] went through multiple creative transitions," she said of the page, which contains artsy shots of some of her celebrity friends such as Rhian Ramos and Max Collins.

Dee, an actress and autism awareness advocate, finished in the Top 10 of last year's Miss Universe pageant.