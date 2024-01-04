Kylie Verzosa wears items from her shapewear brand, Sola. Instagram/@kylieverzosa

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa has ventured into entrepreneurship as she unveiled her own line of shapewear.

Called Sola, the brand aims to "make everyone feel good and confident in their own body."

"Another dream come true!" Verzosa said in an Instagram post.

"I can't wait to share with you my first business and baby, and what my team and I have been working on for the past months," added the Miss International 2016 titleholder.

According to Verzosa, Sola's products underwent "countless testing and wearing" in shoots, and are "developed to fit every style, shape, and curve."

"I feel that when I'm at my best self, anything is possible," she said. "And I wanted girls and my sisters to feel the same way, too."

Prices at Sola are not yet available, but the public can get a sneak peek at the products via the brand's Instagram page.