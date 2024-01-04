Deals of the week: January 4-7, 2024

MANILA -- Welcome the new year with a bang with these dining and shopping deals.

HENRY'S CAMERAS

Select Fujifilm products are on price drop at Henry's Cameras this January.

Customers can enjoy discounts of P5,000 to P10,000 on cameras, and up to P20,000 off on lenses. Some of the cameras on sale include the Fujifilm X-T5, X-S10, X-H2S, and X-H2.

PANCAKE HOUSE

Photo from Pancake House's Facebook page

Starting January 5, customers can order the new Pancakes & Tacos All-You-Can deal for P399. They can choose between two plates: 3 pieces Classic Pancakes and 3 pieces Chicken Nuggets with Gravy; or Best Taco in Town and Spaghetti.

Diners have two hours to eat as much of their chosen plate as they can, with bottomless iced tea or coffee to wash it all down. There is an option to upgrade to one soda in can for P50. Strictly no sharing and no leftovers.

The Pancakes & Tacos All-You-Can Plate will be available from Friday to Sunday from January 5 to April 28. The promo is only valid for dine-in transactions in all Pancake House stores except NAIA 3, Camaya Coast, and Congressional.

RAMEN NAGI

Photo from Ramen Nagi Philippines' Facebook page

Ramen Nagi continues its 10th anniversary celebration in the Philippines, with its limited-edition shirts. Each is priced at P999 and comes with a free serving of Butao ramen.

The shirts can be ordered online via Shopee and Lazada, and at select Ramen Nagi branches: Trinoma, Greenbelt, SM Aura, Robinsons Antipolo, and One Bonifacio High Street.

RUSTAN'S

Rustan's continues its Boxing Day Sale, with up to 50% off on select brands in fashion, beauty, home, kids, and fine jewelry, as well as 0% interest installment up to 12 months on all items.

The promo will run until January 7. Customers can also shop from home by reaching out to their personal shopper, or contacting (0917) 111-1952 to be connected with one.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

Handout

The Peninsula Manila is celebrating the Feast of the Three Kings this Saturday, January 6.

From 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the Three Kings will visit the hotel and bring presents for children. After their parade at the lobby, they will proceed to Escolta restaurant where a buffet lunch awaits guests.

The Peninsula Boutique, meanwhile, will offer Roscon de Reyes, a traditional Spanish brioche-like sweet bread that represents the three kings' crowns to commemorate the occasion. It is priced at P990, inclusive of taxes.

TOKYO TOKYO

Tokyo Tokyo is bringing back Four Favorites, which lets diners customize a meal for four with a choice of bento, donburi, and ramen. It is priced at P799, promising up to P501 in savings.

The promo is valid for dine-in transactions until February 29 in all Tokyo Tokyo stores nationwide.

UNIQLO

Online shoppers at Uniqlo can enjoy discounts on LifeWear essentials, with prices starting at P590.

Next day delivery is available within Metro Manila. Those who order before 12 noon can get their orders on the next day except for weekends, holidays, and orders with alterations.

Other regions will have the following estimated delivery time frames: 3 to 8 days in Luzon, 8 to 10 days in Visayas, and 10 to 12 days in Mindanao. Free delivery is available with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2,500.

VISION EXPRESS

Vision Express is offering up to 70% off on luxury eyewear brands as part of its End of Season Sale, which will run until the end of the month.

Customers can visit Vision Express stores nationwide or shop at its website.