Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes recounted her recent solo trip to Spain in her vlog, highlighting her self-discovery, newfound independence, and healing.



In the vlog, Brillantes can be seen exploring different cities in Spain, and immersing herself in the culture, landscapes, and atmosphere. She fearlessly navigated the streets, visited iconic landmarks, and indulged in the local cuisine, embracing the joys of solo travel.

One of the most poignant moments captured in the vlog was when Brillantes openly expressed her emotions, shedding tears. She clarified that these were her first tears of joy in a long time, symbolizing a significant turning point in her personal journey.

“Naririnig niyo ako nagda-drama kasi sobra ko nga na-enjoy 'yung buong gabing 'yun. This is the first time in a longtime that I'm crying tears of joy. Yeah kasi 'yun 'yung first happy tears ko after quite sometime,” she said.



The vlog served as a platform for Brillantes to reflect on her personal growth and as she navigated the aftermath of her relationship with ex-boyfriend, basketball player Ricci Rivero.



Brillantes also took the opportunity to express her heartfelt gratitude to her family for supporting her decision to embark on this solo trip at the age of 20. She acknowledged their trust in her and credited their support for allowing her to discover herself and find new experiences.



Brillantes also took the opportunity to set the record straight, dismissing rumors of being with someone during the trip. "Uunahan ko na 'yung mga nag-assume: I didn’t bring anyone with me in the hotel and kausap ko sarili ko sa elevator and sobrang proud ako sa sarili ko for surviving the night. It takes a lot of courage to go to party alone. Partying alone kailangan makapal mukha mo diyan and dapat may confidence ka and people might think you’re silly for partying alone,” she said.



She also met a few Filipino tourists during her solo journey, as she thanked them for taking some snaps of her while inside a museum. “Gusto ko mag-focus dun sa mag asawang na-meet ko sobrang grateful ko sa kanila tignan niyo naman ang dami nilang tinake na pictures sa akin. Hindi sila nagreklamo, sila pa nag initiate,” she said.



Throughout her vlog, Brillantes also highlighted the importance of self-care, self-exploration, and embracing new opportunities.

