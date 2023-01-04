Home  >  Life

PH's Tubbataha Reef named among best scuba diving destinations in the world

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 12:36 PM

MANILA -- The Philippines' Tubbataha Reef has been named among the best scuba diving destinations in the world by a New York-based travel magazine.

Tubbataha Reef Marine Park, located in the Sulu Sea near Palawan, ranked 18th in Travel + Leisure's list of "19 Beautiful Destinations With the Best Scuba Diving in the World."

The place has "more turtles, rays, and sharks than you ever imagined all in one place on incredible reef and drift dives," according to an article published online by the magazine on January 2, 2023.

"[It] makes for an extraordinary adventure," said author Terry Ward.

With its rich biodiversity, Tubbataha Reef has been declared as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO.

Below is the full list of top scuba diving destinations in the world by Travel + Leisure:

1. Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia 
2. Palau 
3. Raja Ampat Islands, Indonesia 
4. Maldives 
5. Azores, Portugal
6. Tobago
7. Galapagos Islands 
8. Cocos Islands, Costa Rica 
9. Socorro and Revillagigedo Islands, Mexico 
10. Baja California Sur, Mexico 
11. The Bahamas 
12. The Florida Keys, United States
13. Poor Knights Islands, New Zealand 
14. Fiji 
15. Heron Island, Australia 
16. Chuuk Lagoon, Micronesia 
17. Red Sea, Egypt 
18. Tubbataha Reef Marine Park, Philippines
19. The Cayman Islands 

