MANILA -- Filipinos are eager to travel at least twice with family and friends in the next 12 months, according to a survey.

Digital travel platform Agoda on Tuesday released the results of its Family Travel Trend Survey for 2022, which was conducted in July last year in partnership with YouGov.

It polled over 10,000 travelers aged 18 and above from across Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States.

The survey showed that 52% of all respondents are keen to catch up with their relatives for a vacation. In particular, travelers from the Philippines (47%) are most likely to plan two or more trips with their immediate family in 2023, followed by Indonesia (40%) and Malaysia (35%).

Filipinos also topped the list when it comes to going on a vacation twice or more this year with extended family members (20%), followed by India (14%), and Thailand and Indonesia (13%).

They are also more likely to travel at least two times with friends this year (38%), tied with India and followed by Indonesia (31%); as well as with their partner or spouse (44%), followed by Malaysia (41%) and Indonesia (40%).

"The more the merrier for holidays seems to be the message across Southeast Asia, India, and beyond this year as Asia finally reopens for travel," Enric Casals, Agoda regional vice president for Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, said in a statement.

According to the survey, Filipinos are eyeing to book budget hotels for their trips with family and friends this year, similar to travelers from India and Korea.

On the other hand, they are least likely to stay in a holiday home or guesthouse, hotel chains, or luxury hotels.

Check out other survey findings below:

* Most likely to book holiday homes or guesthouses for family and group travel: Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan

* Most likely to book all-inclusive resorts for family and group travel: Thailand, Vietnam, Korea

* Most likely to book hotel chains for family and group travel: Japan, United States, Singapore

* Most likely to book luxury hotels for family and group travel: Taiwan, India, Singapore

