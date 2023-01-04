NCCA welcomes Victorino Manalo as new chairman

MANILA -- The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) recently welcomed its new chairman.

National Archives of the Philippines executive director Victorino Manalo was sworn into office last December 29, replacing National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Rene Escalante.

His term began last January 1, and will end on December 31, 2025.

Senator Loren Legarda, who facilitated the oath-taking of Manalo, showed her support for the new NCCA chairman.

"I have unwavering faith that under the leadership of chairperson Victorino Manalo, the NCCA will continue to foster the Filipino people's identity and develop a sense of national pride through the development of original artistic expression and the preservation, promotion, and protection of our cultural heritage," she said in a statement.