Celeste Cortesi en route to New Orleans for Miss Universe

Celeste Cortesi is now on her way to New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

As seen in her Instagram page on Wednesday, Cortesi was all smiles at the Los Angeles International Airport while wearing an all-red ensemble.

“This is it Philippines! Swipe for some smiles,” she wrote in the caption.

A photo of a fiercer looking Cortesi was also shared on social media by the Miss Universe Philippines organization while wishing the beauty queen all the best.

Cortesi flew to the United States for the final leg of her Miss Universe training before Christmas last year.

The Miss Universe pageant will be telecast live on Kapamilya platforms in January, ABS-CBN previously announced.

Filipino pageant fans will be able to watch Cortesi attempt to win the Miss Universe crown on January 15, Sunday, on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

The 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center.

Eighty-six contestants will vie for the title of Miss Universe 2022, succeeding Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

Cortesi is aiming for a fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines, following the wins of Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The Filipino-Italian Cortesti previously represented the Philippines in the Miss Earth 2018 pageant, where she finished in the top 8.