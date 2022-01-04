Specialty store Hobbes and Landes closes BGC branch

Photo from @hobbesandlandes.stores on Facebook

MANILA -- One of the branches of specialty store Hobbes and Landes will be closed by the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, Hobbes and Landes said its store at Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig will cease operations on January 31.

"It has become unfeasible for us to keep the business running in these difficult times," Hobbes and Landes said as the main reason behind the closure of the BGC branch.

"Thank you for your support and patronage. It has been a great almost 20 years since we started back in July 2002," it added.

Hobbes and Landes is known for carrying a selection of board and card games, collectibles, science items, and arts and crafts, among others.

Its other branches are located at Greenbelt 5 and Power Plant Mall in Makati. Hobbes and Landes products are also available on its website, as well as on Lazada and Shopee.