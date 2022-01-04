Search is on for next Miss Universe PH queens

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines has announced its search for its next batch of queens.

In a Facebook post, the organization said it will start screening new candidates next month.

"Another year, another set of queens! The most prestigious pageant in the country will start its screening in February 2022. Get your profiles and papers ready, aspiring queens!" it said.

"We’re brewing something phenomenal. Miss Universe Philippines 2022, this coming April. Stay tuned!" it added.

The reigning queens of Miss Universe Philippines are headed by Beatrice Gomez, who ​finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.

The rest include Katrina Dimaranan (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021), Victoria Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021), Maureen Wroblewitz (first runner-up), and Steffi Aberasturi (second runner-up).