Migs Bustos officially joins 'TV Patrol'

MANILA – Migs Bustos has officially joined “TV Patrol.”

The sportscaster and ANC’s “Rev+” anchor appeared on ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast Monday to host the new segment “Uso at Bago.”

Following the announcement, Bustos immediately became a trending topic on Twitter Philippines, with many netizens congratulating him and wishing him luck in this new venture.

“Channel 2️ to start 2022! Salamat Lord. YOU are the reason for this. Salamat to all the bosses of ABS-CBN, ABS-CBN News for the trust in creating this new segment,” he said on Instagram.

Sharing the things he will feature in his segment, Bustos said: “Kung ano man ang uso at bago sa gadgets, in na activties o gawain, ifi-feature natin yan! Please continue on watching TV Patrol, ngayon nasa free TV na sa A2Z, Facebook, YouTube at lahat ng digital platforms ng ABS CBN!”

Bustos then thanked everyone who have been supporting him in all his endeavors even before he joined “TV Patrol.”



“Bukod sa Panginoon, family and friends na sumoporta and knew what my journey was like, mas malaking pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya na nag-tweet, nag-message at nagpaabot ng suporta mula noon pa. Thank you.”

Bustos also made it his mission to tell stories to the best of his abilities.

“Kaya ngayong bagong taon, dahil sa #UsoAtBago segment, mas nadagdagan pa ang motivation ko to hone the craft. Always an honor to serve our flagship newscast. #KapamilyaForever,” he said.