Consumer rights group holds online art exhibit

"Munting Nakayanan" by Romualdo Caliñgo is one of the featured artworks in RAP's online exhibit. Handout

MANILA -- A consumer rights group is holding an online exhibit featuring contemporary visual artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

Organized by Rights Action Philippines (RAP), "Consumer Rights in the State of Pandemic" kicked off before Christmas last year and will run until March 10 on its website and Facebook page.

It features over 80 works from artists such as Geronimo Santos, Romualdo Caliñgo, Rembrandt Vocalan, and Dyna Quizon Ondoy.

Through the exhibit, RAP hopes to encourage people to make a stand in consumer issues such as the rights of commuters, smokers and vapers, and taxpayers.

“Our goal is to generate awareness, understanding, and protection of consumer interests and rights from an artist’s perspective," RAP chairman Rey Dulay said in a statement.

"This is also our unique way of giving artists a platform at a time when the visual arts sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic," he added.

To coincide with the art exhibit, RAP is also conducting an online learning series on its Spotify channel to highlight concerns such as consumer movements around the world, among others.