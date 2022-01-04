Watch more on iWantTFC

A nonprofit organization is selling different kinds of merchandise including 2022 planners to raise funds to save abandoned dogs and cats.

STRAY Love PH founder Geraldine Therese Lim said the Stray Club is an active animal rescue organization that saves stray dogs and cats that have been run over including abandoned animals that are neglected and abused.

"Pag emergency case, our group is there," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

A self-confessed animal lover, Lim said she used to tag friends and well-known individuals every time she sees videos of animals that needed rescue before starting her own group.

Rescuing strays, however, is expensive. Lim said a trip to the vet for stray dogs that are run over could go as high as P30,000. Some dogs and cats have malignant tumors, others have severed limbs.

"We only have a few donors. So even if maraming nag re-react sa posts, kakaunti lang talaga 'yung nagdo-donate," she said.

To raise funds, she said the group decided to make their own merchandise including hoodies, tumblers, shirts and planners.

Right from the start, she said the planners were a hit with many orders coming in via Shopee.

"We didn't expect the planners to be such a hit. Ang tagal kasi nating walang planner... we chose designs that we thought would evoke the inner kindness and compassion that we believe everyone has in them," Lim said.

Lim urged people to show more kindness to animals especially strays.

"We want to encourage more people to show a little more compassion for cases like these - mga inabandonang aso at pusa na ibinibigay sa city pound at pinapatay lang after 3 days," she said.