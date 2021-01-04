WATCH: Mimiyuuuh, Ivana Alawi in 'style swap' challenge

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- After having a "sosyal" date in Tagaytay, Mimiyuuuh and Ivana Alawi once again collaborated for a fashion-themed vlog.

The two popular Filipino vloggers took on a "style swap" challenge, where they wore each other's outfits.

"Meron po kaming mga five looks na ipapasuot ko po kay Ms. Ivana, and meron din po siyang five looks na ipapasuot sa akin," Mimiyuuuh said in his vlog released last January 1.

When asked to describe her look, Alawi replied: "Alam niyo naman 'yung mga outfit ko talagang sexy minsan. But sometimes ganito, t-shirt."

Mimiyuuuh, a budding designer who graduated De La Salle-College Of Saint Benilde with a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising, selected mostly denim and layered outfits for Alawi.

The sexy actress said it was a refreshing change from her usual skimpy dresses and swimsuits, which she made the openly gay vlogger wear.

"First time kong mag-bathing suit in my life. Kahit bakla ako, hindi ako nagbe-bathing suit," said Mimiyuuuh, who can be seen shocked throughout the video with Alawi's style picks for him.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In their first YouTube collaboration released last month, Mimiyuuuh and Alawi donned fashionable outfits inspired by the Netflix series "Emily in Paris."

They went to a restaurant in Tagaytay via helicopter and enjoyed a fancy meal, as seen in Alawi's vlog.

Considered two of the biggest Internet stars in the Philippines, Mimiyuuuh and Alawi boast of 3.72 million and 10.5 million YouTube subscribers, respectively.

Related video: