LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach appears on 9 covers of Dubai-based magazine

MANILA -- A Dubai-based luxury magazine recently had its "biggest cover unveil to date," and it features the Philippines' very own Pia Wurtzbach.

The former Miss Universe appears on nine covers of the latest issue of Xpedition, which named her "Woman of the Year" last December.

Sharing images of the covers on Instagram, Wurtzbach said this is the first time to do "a cover shoot this big."

"Took us 3 days to finish all the layouts and we shot them all around Dubai... Love all the looks that we did, too! They're so different," she said in one of her posts.

In another, she said her cover photos involved "literally climbing the top of a mountain and braving the heat," and shooting "inside the -6 degrees Ice Lounge for 4 hours straight."

Check out her covers below:

Wurtzbach remains a sought-after cover girl more than five years since she won the Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

Aside from her Dubai shoot, she has also appeared on magazine covers in the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and Malaysia, among others.

She was also featured on the pages of the New York-based luxury magazine The Hedonist back in 2019.

Related video: