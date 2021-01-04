‘Ito na ang totoong buhok ni Zoey’: Anthony Taberna shares update on daughter’s battle with leukemia

MANILA — The new year is off to a great start for the family of news anchor Anthony Taberna, who shared on Sunday an update on his daughter Zoey’s battle with leukemia.

On Instagram, Taberna shared photos of his family, including his wife Rossel, and their other daughter, Helga. In the images, Zoey’s hair has noticeably started growing back.

“Walang bonnet. Walang hair extension. Walang wig. Ito na ang totoong buhok ni Zoey. Medyo mabagal tumubo pero magandang umpisa ng Bagong Taon,” he wrote.

“Go go go Zoey!!! Wag ka na malulungkot ulit sa buhok mo ha? We are Familia Taberna and we’re #TeamStrong!”

Taberna first revealed Zoey’s condition in early December 2020, posting on social media a photo of his daughter taken after her head was first shaved ahead of the start of her chemotherapy.

Zoey was first diagnosed with leukemia in December 2019.

Zoey, too, has been chronicling her journey through social media, admitting her insecurity over losing her hair.

“I needed to chop off all my hair,” she wrote last month. “And that made me very insecure and sad all the time. I really thought my life would already end there. But no. I stayed strong and did my best.”

