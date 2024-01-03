NBA 2K24 Beats features song of Pinoy rapper Al James

Pinoy rapper Al James. (Photo courtesy: Al James/Facebook)

MANILA -- The basketball game NBA 2K added a song by Pinoy rapper Al James to its official soundtrack, 2K Beats.

The OPM song "PSG," which has more than 53 million views on YouTube as of writing, can now be enjoyed by hoops and hip-hop fans globally.

The gaming platform said it takes pride in giving hip-hop songs an avenue to be celebrated through 2K Beats.

"For 25 years, NBA 2K has positioned itself at the intersection of hip-hop and basketball to capture the best of both worlds, creating a platform where their global influence can be celebrated in one place," the gaming platform said on its website about its official playlist.

"As part of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, the official NBA 2K24 soundtrack features genre-defining songs from the past and present, while looking ahead to what lies in store for Hip-Hop’s future," it added.

NBA 2K has made available its official soundtrack on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

The playlist also showcased tracks from Grammy-winning artists such as Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and J. Cole.

"In a milestone year for NBA 2K and hip-hop, we’re paying homage to the genre by compiling master producers, lyrical legends, and the next generation of innovators into a sizzling tracklist that you can hoop to all year long," the statement added.

"Whether you’re at your best on the court while listening to West Coast anthems or relaxing pre-game to the soothing notes of Erykah Badu, 50 years' worth of hits are available to you."

Al James, whose real name is Alvin James P. Manlutac, recently performed at the New Year countdown on Ayala Avenue in Makati City.

He is famous for his song "Pahinga", "Pa-Umaga" and "Latina," and currently has 1 million subscribers on YouTube.