It was a reunion of two theater icons as Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce recently got together in London.

Pryce visited Salonga after watching her perform in the West End run of "Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends." The two starred as Kim and The Engineer, respectively, in the award-winning musical "Miss Saigon" when it debuted at the West End in 1989.

"When a former co-star and absolute acting giant shows up! Thank you for being there, dear Jonathan!" Salonga said in an Instagram post.

Aside from playing The Engineer in "Miss Saigon," Pryce is also known for his role as High Sparrow in the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and as Pope Francis in the Netflix movie "The Two Popes."

Salonga, on the other hand, is set to do a concert tour in the United Kingdom later this year.

