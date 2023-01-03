MANILA -- Actress and former beauty queen Lara Quigaman marked her 40th birthday on January 3 with a photo shoot.

Quigaman, who won Miss International in 1995, uploaded photos taken by photographer Raymond Saldaña.

"Sooooo happy to be 40. I really am not afraid or ashamed of growing older, because not everybody is given that privilege... I am truly truly grateful, excited, giddy even every year on my birthday, knowing that each day is a gift. Thank you Lord for another year," Quigaman wrote in her most recent post.

Quigaman and her husband Marco Alcaraz had just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on January 1.

To mark their special occasion, the two turned to social media to share their photos also taken by Saldaña.

"12 years married to this hottie today. When our parents asked us 12 years ago, why we wanted to get married already (we were only together for over a year then). Our answer was, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” (When HarryMmet Sally) 12 years later, with 3 kids, a belly full of excess skin and stretchmarks -- I still feel the same. Happy 12th wedding anniversary @marcoalcaraz. I love you asawa ko. Habambuhay," Quigaman wrote.

For his part, Alcaraz wrote on his Instagram post: "Best Decision that I ever made 🤍 Happy Anniversary Asawa ko 🤍 @laraquigaman."

Quigaman and Alcaraz first married in civil wedding rites in Vancouver, Canada on January 1, 2011. Two years later, they tied the knot again in Cavite on July 8, 2012.