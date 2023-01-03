MANILA -- Dani Barretto has learned to love herself again last year through her weight loss journey.

On Instagram, the vlogger showed how she dropped from 160 lbs to 129 lbs before the end of 2022.

She said the previous year also taught her "to begin again and finish strong."

"It has been quite a journey to self-love, but it was so worth it," said Barretto, who gave birth to her daughter Millie in 2019.

"Entering 2023 as the best version of myself," she added.

It was in 2021 when Barretto started sharing her journey to weight loss, saying she and her husband Xavi Panlilio vowed to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

The eldest daughter of former actress Marjorie Barretto and actor Kier Legaspi previously admitted that negative comments about her looks took a toll on her self-esteem.

She said people constantly compared her to her celebrity siblings, Julia and Claudia. The two are Marjorie's children with her former husband, comedian Dennis Padilla.

