Catriona Gray is once again holding a birthday fundraiser to help children with cleft conditions.

On Tuesday, the former Miss Universe asked her fans to share their blessings by donating to Smile Train Philippines.

"Hey friends! This week is my birthday week. And as you guys know, every year instead of holding a party or asking for gifts, I ask instead my family, friends, and supporters to join me in sharing their blessings to those in need," she wrote in the caption.

"Once again, this year I'll be fundraising for Smile Train Philippines," she added, directing her Instagram followers to a link to the fundraiser.

Gray has been working with Smile Train since she was crowned Miss Universe in 2018.

Aside from Smile Train, she is also known for her charitable initiatives with Young Focus, which aims to make education accessible to the poorest children in the Philippines.

