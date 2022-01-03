MANILA -- Marvin Agustin welcomed the New Year by learning from complaints about the Christmas food offerings of his businesses.

In an Instagram post, the actor and entrepreneur said he and his team have "returned to our old style of operations." More specifically, he said they will no longer handle delivery for their customers, saying it is "not our core competency."

Referring to their best-selling cochinillo or roast suckling pig, Agustin said: "Our cochi quality is best enjoyed straight from the oven, delivery conditions is something beyond our control."

"We live and we learn to fight another day... We have prepared and gave our all to make everything good," he added.

Agustin earlier made a public apology following complaints by some of his customers on delayed deliveries and poor food quality and service.

He said he had "a series of unfortunate incidents" which include their kitchen equipment breaking down, having a glitch in their ordering system, and last-minute cancellations of couriers.

Aside from cochinillo, Agustin is also known for selling roast beef belly and grilled salmon, as well as desserts like cakes and cookies, among others.