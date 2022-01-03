Home  >  Life

LOOK: Pink-haired Sarah Lahbati in Louis Vuitton for Metro cover

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2022 01:21 PM

MANILA -- Sarah Lahbati is welcoming 2022 in style as the latest cover girl of a local fashion magazine.

The actress is featured in three Metro covers, where she is seen with pink hair and pieces from the French luxury fashion house.

"I feel like I need to express myself through anything, you know, that ends with art. Whether it's a shoot or coloring my hair or chopping my hair off, or having fun with fashion," Lahbati said, as quoted by the magazine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Metro Magazine (@metromagph)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Metro Magazine (@metromagph)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Metro Magazine (@metromagph)

Lahbati, for her part, took to social media to express her gratitude for being Metro's first cover girl of the year.

As she ushered in 2022 with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez, and their children, she wished for "strength and good health" for her fans and friends.

Related video:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Sarah Lahbati   fashion   Metro  

BRAND NEWS