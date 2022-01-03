MANILA -- Sarah Lahbati is welcoming 2022 in style as the latest cover girl of a local fashion magazine.

The actress is featured in three Metro covers, where she is seen with pink hair and pieces from the French luxury fashion house.

"I feel like I need to express myself through anything, you know, that ends with art. Whether it's a shoot or coloring my hair or chopping my hair off, or having fun with fashion," Lahbati said, as quoted by the magazine.

Lahbati, for her part, took to social media to express her gratitude for being Metro's first cover girl of the year.

As she ushered in 2022 with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez, and their children, she wished for "strength and good health" for her fans and friends.

