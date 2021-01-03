Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey reflect on first year as couple

MANILA – December 31 was extra special for Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey. Not only was it the New Year’s eve, but it was also the day they marked their anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram, both shared touching messages for each other as they reflected on their first year together.

Posting a photo of them by the beach, the former Miss Universe wrote: “This one's for you, my love. I'm so grateful for you. Thank you for always looking after me, encouraging me and making me feel so loved and supported.”

She then wished for them to have “more adventures, more laughter and more chicken burgers” together.

Jauncey, for his part, shared a picture of him and Wurtzbach taken exactly 12 months ago as they drank from a coconut while talking about all the things they wanted to achieve in 2020.

“Since our very first date we’ve always talked about everything- getting lost in conversation, laughing & joking with each other and although most of the plans we made for 2020 didn’t happen, I can look back on the year happy & hopeful for what’s to come in 2021,” he said.

“There have been a load of personal & professional challenges for me, Pia, our businesses, our friends and our family but we got through them, wiser & stronger,” he added.

The two officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey's ties first became the subject of rumors in January 2020, when their followers noticed similarities in their posts, and drew conclusions that they welcomed the New Year together in Bali.

