New Year resolution: Stay young in 2021

MANILA -- After the new coronavirus brought our lives to a near-standstill, we want to believe 2020 or "the year that was not," doesn’t count. But we did age — and thanks to the fallout of the pandemic, it might be more apparent.

If you think your fine lines became more prominent after losing sleep fretting over the past year’s mishaps, it’s not just your insomnia talking. Scientists believe high amounts of cortisol, the stress hormone, can break down collagen and elastin causing the formation of wrinkles.

While there are serums and topical creams that help minimize the signs of aging, these products only go skin deep — literally.

According to cosmetic dermatologist Eleanor Reyes, apart from damages inflicted by external factors (smoke, sunlight, pollution, etc.), aging happens within the body due to its internal processes (hormonal, metabolic, and cellular).

While growing old is impossible to escape, in the Super Picky Squad’s virtual webinar “Well-Aging: Skincare to Lifestyle,” Reyes claimed proper diet and nutrition, a good night’s sleep, and regular exercise, can delay the inevitable.

“Nature gives you the face you have at 20; it is up to you to merit the face you have at 50,” Reyes added, quoting the famous fashion designer, Coco Chanel.

EAT WELL

Consuming a well-balanced diet is a no-brainer to keep our organs, including the skin, the largest one, in tip-top shape.

“Hypertension, bloating, cancer, diabetes, hormonal imbalance, acne, autoimmune diseases, obesity, allergy, are among the negative effects unhealthy eating could lead to,” the doctor noted.

Although essential for survival, some scientists theorized the metabolic process of turning food into energy produces byproducts that harm and damage the body over time. To decelerate metabolic aging, several studies suggest dialing down their daily average calorie intake by about 10-30 percent.

“If you combine calorie restriction with exercise, it can slow down aging and increase your lifespan,” Reyes said. “Calorie restriction promotes adaptive stress responses, resistance to stress and lowers age-related changes.”

The cosmetic dermatologist, however, emphasized calorie restriction should not equate to malnourishment or deprivation of vital nutrients.

To lower the overall daily calorie count, without sacrificing nutrition, Reyes suggested ditching refined sugar.

Experts have long-warned that high sugar levels will lead to a multitude of organ complications, wrinkles, sagging, dark under eye circles, and other skin related issues.

Citing the American Heart Association (AHA), Reyes noted that the dietary allowance for added sugars should not exceed 150 calories per day (37.5 grams or 9 teaspoons) for men and 100 calories per day (25 grams or 6 teaspoons) for women.

According to the doctor, switching to a low-glycemic diet may also help alleviate stubborn acne — which you probably learned the hard way, is not limited to your teenage years.

In the research cited by the American Academy of Dermatology Associated, 2,258 patients were placed on a low-glycemic diet. Of the number 87 percent of patients claimed they had less acne, while 91 percent said they needed less acne medication.

“Studies conducted in Australia, Korea, and Turkey revealed positive results after following a low glycemic diet at 12 weeks, 10 weeks, and 7 days respectively,” Reyes shared.

Aside from added sugar, the cosmetic dermatologist also advised steering clear of refined grains, milk, fast food, and whey protein to avoid the onset and aggravation of acne.

Before making any drastic changes to your diet, however, it is important to consult with a physician or a registered nutritionist, especially if you have health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, anemia, etc.

SLEEP RIGHT

Although you may have proven that you are a superman/woman who can successfully get through the day with little to no rest, you cannot fool your body.

Lack of sleep will certainly take a toll on your physical state, mental health, and emotional well-being.

“Sleeping for less than 5 hours of sleep results in red eyes, dark circles, droopy corners of the mouth, hanging eyelids, and more wrinkles and fine lines,” Reyes said.

There is no way around the fact that sleep is the body’s best opportunity to restore and heal itself.

“Getting rest for at least 8 hours increases blood flow, repairs damage from UV exposure and other environmental damage, reduces wrinkles and boosts collagen,” Reyes said.

While beauty sleep is backed by science, it wouldn’t exactly live up to its name if you’re doing it wrong. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, sleeping on your sides or belly will result in premature aging.

In the study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, researchers revealed that when your face is pressed against a pillow or surface, the facial tissue is “subject to to shear, compression, and tensile mechanical forces.” Moreover, as you change sleeping positions, the skin is also likely to be stretched and pulled. While they may begin as mere fine lines, as the skin loses elasticity with age and through repetition, it will eventually progresses into deeper wrinkles.

To prevent them from developing, Reyes recommended sleeping in a supine position or lying on your back.

EXERCISE REGULARLY

Exercise will not only help you live longer, it can make you look younger as well.

According to Reyes, a cell can replicate about 50 times before the genetic material can no longer be copied accurately due to shortened telomeres — which naturally shrinks with age. To slow the rate of telomeres shortening, the cosmetic dermatologist recommended working out.

But before you break a sweat, know that not all exercises will deliver the same results. A study published by the European Heart Journal reported that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and endurance training are your best options for delaying age-related changes.

The researchers followed 124 individuals who were split into four groups: the aerobic group, the HIIT group, the resistance group, and the control (no exercise) group. After the 26-week period, those in the aerobic and HIIT groups showed a significant increase in telomeres length, while those in the resistance group exhibited no change.

“Compared to strength training, HIIT and endurance training is more effective in decreasing cell death, increasing telomerase activity, aerobic capacity and mitochondrial function,” Reyes explained.

She continued: “Try running 2 miles every day or cycling indoors three times a week.”

INVEST IN YOUR SKIN

Reyes said combining aforementioned lifestyle changes with solid skincare products can further boost the fight against the clock.

All experts would agree that an anti-aging regimen begins with sunscreen, since it is the frontline defense against the top culprit of premature aging — the sun.

“It is better to prevent than to cure,” Reyes reminded.

According to Picky, a skin and product analyzer, over 90 percent of premature aging is caused by sun damage.

“If you’re wary of aging, then protect yourself from the greatest cause! UVB and UVA rays from the sun can create early degradation of collagen,” Picky revealed.

“You can opt for either a physical UV filter like titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, or chemical UV filters like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, etc. But just make sure whatever you use, it has at least SPF 30 and broad spectrum protection,” it added.

Picky also suggested looking for products with anti-aging ingredients such as peptide, vitamin C, and glycolic acid.

According to the skincare app, peptide functions as a communicator between cells “to help signal the increased production of collagen.” Vitamin C, on the other hand, is a “powerhouse ingredient” that has brightening, skin elasticity, and antioxidants properties. Meanwhile, studies found “that consistent use of AHAs like glycolic acid result in skin texture improvements and reducing appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

Reyes, however, stressed that there is no single skincare product or ingredient that fits everyone as every routine should be personalized.

“One ingredient that might work for one person may not work for another person. You can’t guarantee it will work for everyone,” the cosmetic dermatologist said.

