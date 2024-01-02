Motorino is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas. Facebook/@motorinophilippines

MANILA -- Motorino, a pizzeria from New York, quietly closed shop in the Philippines after nearly 10 years.

It announced "the end of our journey" in a Facebook post on Monday, "having served our last pizza on December 31, 2023."

"As of today, January 1, 2024, we close our doors with deep gratitude for your patronage. Grazie for being an integral part of our journey. Ciao!" the post read.

It was in 2014 when Motorino arrived in the Philippines with a branch at Greenbelt 3 mall in Makati. Four more branches opened in the years that followed, from Ortigas to Alabang.

The original Motorino by Belgian-born chef Mathieu Palombino opened in Brooklyn in 2008.

It was once praised by The New York Times for having "the city's best pizza." The restaurant was also dubbed the best new pizzeria in 2009 by Time Out New York.