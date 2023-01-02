Two Fil-Ams at helm of prestigious UN Ambassadors Ball

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In celebration of the United Nation's 77th anniversary, the Hospitality Committee for United Nations Delegations, a volunteer-driven non-profit organization, hosted the UN Ambassadors Ball at the Cipriani on 42nd Street.

The ball honored legendary singer Dionne Warwick with a Lifetime Humanitarian Award for her decades of artistry and philanthropy.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga was given the Global Kindness Empowerment Award for her Born This Way Foundation that demonstrates the impact of kindness to improve wellness and help eliminate the stigma around mental health among the youth.

Jennifer Garner was also honored with the 2022 Woman in Action Award for being a voice of children.

Garner appeared at the event virtually. "Thank you for this honor both for me and for Save The Children. Please don’t mistake my absence tonight for apathy. I’m beyond tickled to be among tonight's honorees," she said.

Meanwhile, Skyler Griswold is the Global Youth Humanitarian Award recipient.

Co-organizers Mel Henderson and Luz MacArthur, a Fil-Am descendant of Douglas MacArthur, said that the fundraiser helps diplomats and their families who are new to New York.

"The Hospitality Committee for United Nations Delegations was established 67 years ago. [It] was established to help the delegates and their families," Henderson noted.

MacArthur also said, "We help diplomats who come to New York which is a very difficult place to navigate and so we are welcoming them, showing them how to navigate living in New York City."

The event was held in person after two years of pandemic hiatus.