MANILA -- These two beauty queens are ready to start another year.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez and her predecessor, Rabiya Mateo, took to their respective Instagram accounts to welcome 2023.

And both seemed to just be glad that 2022 is already over.

"[The year] 2022 felt like a lifetime," Gomez said. "Meaningful, rich, wasn't perfect, but hey, I made it!"

"And just like that, it's a wrap! Welcome, 2023," she added.

Mateo, for her part, said in jest: "Goodbye, 2022! P.S. I won't miss you!"

Mateo represented the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the Top 21. She went on to become an actress and host.

Gomez, on the other hand, made it to the Top 5 of the international pageant in 2021. She passed on her crown to Celeste Cortesi, who is set to represent the Philippines in Miss Universe later this month.

After her reign, Gomez pursued a career in hosting, on top of continuing her studies, modeling stints, and advocacy projects.

