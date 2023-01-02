Retiring Filipino community pillar honored in California

Watch more News on iWantTFC

At 85 years young, Linda Nietes is now retiring. And as she celebrated her retirement, she was recently honored by local leaders, and even the Philippine government.

After operating as an online and pop-up shop for 20 years, the cultural activist-turned-book shopkeeper and community pillar opened Philippine Expressions in 2016 at a time when brick and mortar businesses were challenged by online shopping.

Nietes had been in the book business for half a century, starting with her first shop in the Philippines before migrating to the US.

"I didn't realize that all this would amount to 50 years of my life," she admitted. "When I left the Philippines, it was because of martial law. There were officers of the Philippines that came to my book shop, scrutinizing my books. I thought they were looking for a typo then I realized they're looking for subversive materials in case there are some, and that kind of frightened me."

She added, "My husband said, it's kind of a funny world. I left a good job with a stock brokerage company. I was 20 and I was stock operations manager in Manila, and when martial law came and I’ve been away for some years and I wanted to experience history in the making during the early years of Marcos regime and I didn’t realize it would turn out the way it was and people were afraid of martial law."

Nietes, who was born in Antique, operated Philippine Expressions online and through pop-ups all over the US with one mission.

"It's the young children that we were trying to target to make them realize, reading is a good thing. Books will be your good companions throughout your lifetime and we should learn to read for pleasure not just because we have a school assignment," she said.

All the books at Philippine Expressions were either written by Filipino and Filipino American authors or are about the Philippines, from cook books, history books, classic novels, and modern comic books, along with a kids section.

Nietes gained a local following and helped build a cultural hub. Through her love of books, she even found another kind of love in the process.

"Linda was in the book business. That's how we met," her husband Robert Little shared. "At the very first Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture, a mutual friend invited me there. Linda had a book booth, selling books. Bought two books from her and that was the start."

While she's stepping away from the shop, Nietes is not done with promoting Philippine culture through books and serving the youth. She's continuing to collect books to bring to the Philippines.

"I have other projects in the Philippines. One time, we brought books for the children in our province. My husband was so touched by the emotion from a young kid and we thought we’ll continue the same project," Nietes said.

While Nietes is retiring, the fate of the physical shop and adjacent Pinta Dos art gallery is still up in the air. She, along with the community, is trying to decide if they can find someone with the same passion and dedication to carry on the legacy she helped build, one book at a time.