Ontario gala night puts spotlight on Filipino event vendors

In the midst of holiday parties was the first Pinoy Ontario Vendors (POV) Gala Night dedicated to event vendors with the tagline “Tayo Naman ang Bida”.

From DJs and caterers to party decorators, hundreds of event professionals joined in the celebration to mingle and connect with fellow vendors that make events and parties a success.

Thanks to the founder of POV, Paulo Bucud, and his team, the people who usually work behind the scenes finally had the chance to be celebrated and put on the spotlight.

"Usually wala kaming time to mingle with each other so nagcome up kami ng what if isang araw kami naman ang bida. Masaya kasi it’s first time for event vendors. This is all free from the event vendors," Bucud said.

(We usually have no time to mingle with each other so we came up with a day in which we are the stars. We’re happy because it’s first time for event vendors. This is all free from the event vendors.)

The attendees who spent their Boxing Day Holiday at the event not only appreciated the festivity, but are also hopeful that this will uplift the community and the standards in their industry.

"I think this is one of the best events for our Pinoy vendors of Ontario because we get to know each other, make new friends, and have new clients for our own business," JJ Sounds and Consultancy owner Janusz Rey Masilungan noted.

Paterno Surigao of Toronto also shared that the event is a big deal especially for hosts like him.

"Yung ibinibigay sayo na talent fee, dapat magkaron ng tinatawag na standard. At the same time magkakaron tayo ng mga connections sa iba’t ibang mga vendors," he said.

(There should be a standard talent fee. At the same time, we will have connections with various vendors.)

The night also featured an inspirational speech from Member of Parliament Rechie Valdez, and was packed with entertainment, raffle prizes, and the crowning of King and Queen of the Night.

With events back in full swing, Pinoy Ontario Vendors aim to unite Filipino vendors as they make their mark in the events industry.