"You were tough."

Maggie Wilson had this to say about the past year, which she considers one of the lowest points in her life.

"I cried the most I've ever cried this year. You had me on the floor. There were many times I wanted to give up. I faked a smile on so many days I felt sad," she said in an Instagram post.

"I don't wish that on anyone, even those who hurt me the most."

As she welcomes 2023, the model and host promised to take control of her mental and emotional well-being, and not let other people "walk all over me."

"I am constantly laying down more boundaries where I see fit while learning. I previously gave so much of myself away to people who don't even deserve it," Wilson said.

She went on: "This year will be different. I will no longer let people walk all over me. I've already started the journey. Many people may not like me because I've changed, but that's OK. I'm doing this for me."

Wilson ended her post by thanking her family and friends for always being supportive of her.

"Cheers to a better new year!" she said.

Last year, Wilson opened up about her legal battle with her estranged husband, Victor Consunji.

The real estate scion also attempted to padlock the former beauty queen's rented home in Taguig, but the latter was able to secure a 72-hour temporary restraining order.

It was in September 2021 year when Wilson announced her split with Consunji, her husband of 11 years. They have a 10-year-old son.

